Angelina Pivarnick is focusing on her strength as her drama with Jenni "JWoww" Farley continues to play out.

On Sunday, the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star posted a sexy shot of herself in a black lingerie bodysuit to Instagram.

"I believe in being strong when everything seems to be going wrong," she captioned the pic. "I believe that happy girls are the prettiest girls.. I believe tomorrow is another day, and I believe in miracles -- Audrey Hepburn."

Angelina disabled the comments on the post in the aftermath of last week's episode of her MTV reality series. In the episode, the engaged star was chatting with JWoww's boyfriend, Zack Carpinello, in Las Vegas, when he began flirting and touching her.

All parties spoke out following the episode, including Zack, who posted an apology to Instagram.

"I made mistakes that I cannot take back, which I take full responsibility for," he wrote. "Jenni does not deserve any damage from anybody else. This is on me. I sincerely apologize to Jenni. I apologize to Angelina as well."

JWoww told her fans she felt "disrespected" following the episode, saying she was "in the dark" about the situation for five months before the episode aired.

The footage ultimately led to JWoww and Zack's split, though Zack seemed to have hopes they'd work things out.

"I love Jenni, with everything I have, I make this known to her every day," he concluded his message. "I will continue to do everything to make this known to her and her kids, who also have my heart. I will make it certain that nothing like this will ever happen again, in any way regardless of the outcome."

Meanwhile, JWoww spent the weekend with her family, posting photos of her kids riding ponies and visiting the Field Stations: Dinosaurs, which held a Leonia's Dinosaurs After Dark event.

For more on the Jersey Shore drama, watch the clip below:

