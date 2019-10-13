Jenni "JWoww" Farley's ex-boyfriend, Zack Clayton Carpinello, is apologizing for getting flirtatious with one of her Jersey Shore: Family Vacation co-stars.

In Thursday's episode of the MTV reality show, Carpinello is shown clearly canoodling with Angelina Pivarnick during a trip to Las Vegas, while Farley, his then-girlfriend, was passed out.

Then on Friday, the 24-year-old wrestler posted a statement to Instagram attempting to make amends for his behavior.

"I made mistakes that I cannot take back, which I take full responsibility for," he wrote. "Jenni does not deserve any damage from anybody else. This is on me. I sincerely apologize to Jenni. I apologize to Angelina as well."

Carpinello also mentioned his relationship with Farley's children, Meilani, 5, and Greyson, 3, in his statement.

"I love Jenni, with everything I have, I make this known to her every day," the 24-year-old continued. "I will continue to do everything to make this known to her and her kids, who also have my heart. I will make certain that nothing like this ever happens again, in any way regardless of the outcome."

After the episode aired last week, Farley shared a post responding to what she'd seen, writing, "After seeing tonight's episode I'm pretty hurt. I feel disrespected by someone I called a friend and by someone who stated they loved me."

"For five months I was kept in the dark about this. For five months I was naive, probably laughed at and made into a story line that will forever haunt me. My heart hurts on so many levels," she continued. "One thing I learned from tonight's episode is know your value. Don't ever lower your standards."

Soon afterward, the couple parted ways, according to multiple reports.

Though neither Farley nor Pivarnick have publicly commented on Carpinello's apology, JWoww did take to Twitter after the episode in question aired to question some of her co-star's social media comments. Regarding the incident with Carpinello, Pivarnick tweeted, "No there’s a difference between me telling the roomies about my sex life but I didn’t know this kid from Adam. So yeah it’s not cool #JSFamilyVacation @JerseyShore." Farley then commented, "Ummm you told zack about your sex life via FaceTime when we were with Lauren’s in Vegas... and also how you can’t stand Chris because he doesn’t pay attention to anything you say but I’ll save that for another day Angelina."

Ummm you told zack about your sex life via FaceTime when we were with Lauren’s in Vegas... and also how you can’t stand Chris because he doesn’t pay attention to anything you say 🧐 but I’ll save that for another day Angelina https://t.co/wvtAPMcdlc — JWOWW (@JENNIWOWW) October 11, 2019

Farley and Carpinello, who were first romantically linked in April, previously gushed over each other to ET's Keltie Knight at the MTV Video Music Awards in August.

"I love everything about this woman," Carpinello, whose sister is one of Farley's friends from high school, said at the event. "This is the strongest woman I know, in every way."

"Aw, I'm gonna blush," Farley responded with a laugh, adding that their connection was "semi-instant" and "perfect timing."

See more on Farley below.

GET MORE BREAKING NEWS IN THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Jenni 'JWoww' Farley Blushes as Boyfriend Zack Clayton Gushes Over Her (Exclusive) Embed Code Restart

JWoww Splits From Boyfriend After He Flirts With Angelina Pivarnick

JWoww Feels 'Disrespected' After Her Boyfriend Hits on Angelina

Angelina Pivarnick Claims JWoww's Boyfriend Groped Her in Explosive 'Jersey Shore' Trailer

Related Gallery