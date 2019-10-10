New allegations lead to lots of tension in the new trailer for MTV's Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

In an explosive new clip, Angelina Pivarnick accuses Jenni "JWoww" Farley's boyfriend, Zack Clayton Carpinello, of hitting on her and groping her in Las Vegas.

"I just feel his hand go [mimes slapping her bottom] right on me," Angelina says of Zack.

The clip then cuts to JWoww, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, and Deena Nicole Cortese talking as an unseen person shouts, "She f**king kissed him!"

As Angelina and JWoww go back and forth in the trailer, a tearful Angelina says, "This can break up my engagement," referring to her longtime engagement to Chris Larangeira.

The clip ends with a very tense dinner, which features JWoww slamming her hand on the table and swiping across the table at Angelina. Things escalate quickly as both women pick up bottles and their friends try to hold them back. Eventually, a bottle gets smashed and DJ Pauly D declares, "That's why people have rematches!"

JWoww has been seeing Zack, a professional wrestler, since April. He's already been featured on the show.

After the clip aired, Angelina posted it to her own Instagram account, writing, "Now u can all be judges for yourselves. @jerseyshort What happens in Vegas... comes out in the Shore House. This season of #JSFamilyVacation is FAR from over! Round two between me and @jwoww."

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

