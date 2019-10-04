Ronnie Ortiz-Magro has been arrested.

ET has learned that the 33-year-old Jersey Shore star was arrested early Friday morning after an alleged incident with on-off girlfriend Jen Harley.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department tells ET that they received a call at 2:40 a.m. on Friday morning at a Los Angeles house for an alleged "battery in progress." When police arrived on the scene, they had to use a taser on the suspect, who was involved in an alleged altercation with a female victim.

The police spokesperson also tells ET that there was a child at the location of the alleged incident, but they were unharmed. As for the alleged female victim, she appeared to have suffered minor injuries but was not transported to a hospital, says police. The suspect, however, did go to the hospital for medical attention before being booked at a nearby jail.

According to TMZ, Ronnie allegedly attacked Jen, who left the couple's AirBNB screaming and running from the house. Police received multiple 911 calls reporting Jen's alleged distress.

The Jersey Shore star then allegedly chased after Jen with a knife in one hand and their 18-month-old daughter, Ariana, in the other. According to the reports, Ronnie then dropped the knife and locked himself and his daughter in the house.

When police arrived to the scene, Ronnie refused to exit the home, so authorities kicked down the door and eventually had to taser him to get him into police custody, according to reports.

In early September the couple split after Jen accused Ronnie of cheating on her, but TMZ had footage of the pair back together just hours before this alleged altercation.

The incident occurred shortly after Ronnie's launch event for his Verge Products CBD line on Thursday night. E! News spoke to the star at the event, where he gushed about Jen.

"Me and Jen have a strong love for each other," he said. "What the show portrays and what we really have for each other are two completely different things. They ask, 'Why do we stay with each other?' And it's because we know what we have is real."

ET got to know Ronnie as a single dad this past summer when the reality star invited Sophie Schillaci into his home.

"Fatherhood has changed me a lot. It's given me purpose, it's given me meaning," Ronnie said at the time.

