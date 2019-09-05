On-again, off-again couple Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley are, once more, officially off again.

After giving their relationship another chance, things once again deteriorated and the couple have gone their separate ways for the time being, according to multiplereports.

A source told People on Thursday that the pair are "broken up" and that Harley has "moved out of the house."

Harley took to her Instagram story on Thursday where she shared a pic that seemed to accuse Ortiz-Magro of cheating on her. The photo allegedly showed the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star on a boat during a party with another woman standing next to him with her arm around his back.

"Is this love???!! Or is this a mistake??" Harley wrote over the pic.

However, a source told E! News that their split wasn't related to any claims of infidelity but was based on the fact that "they just weren't getting along."

Meanwhile, Ortiz-Magro has not publicly commented on the reports of the break-up.

This is the latest in a cycle of splits and reconciliations for the couple, who share a 1-year-old daughter, Ariana Sky.

For more on their long, contentious relationship, watch the video below.

