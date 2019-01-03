Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Files Battery Report With Police Against Jen Harley

There's a new development in the drama between Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and his on-again, off-again girlfriend, Jen Harley.

A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson tells ET on Thursday that a man came to an LVMPD substation to file a battery domestic violence report against his girlfriend. According to the man, the alleged battery occurred on December 31, 2018, at approximately 11:43 p.m. inside of a business located on the 6000 block of Dean Martin Drive. This alleged battery is currently being investigated by detectives.

While the police could not confirm it was the Jersey Shore star, multiple reports confirmed that it was in fact Ortiz-Magro.

The filing comes after the LVMPD told ET earlier in the day that the 33-year-old reality star is a person of interest involving an alleged break-in at Harley's home. According to police, on Jan. 1 at approximately 2:15 a.m., patrol officers responded to a residence in response to a report of a possible burglary and destruction of property.

Upon arrival, officers learned that the victim had an argument with her boyfriend at a club prior to her getting home. Officers observed that several items in the home were damaged including a television and picture frames. Officers could not locate any forced entry and it is unknown if the victim’s boyfriend is the suspect. This case remains under investigation.

Ortiz-Magro and Harley, who share 9-month-old daughter Ariana, have allegedly been involved in a handful of physical altercations. In October, he took to his Instagram Story to share a photo of himself sporting a black eye, which he implied he got from Harley. Last June, Harley was also arrested by the LVMPD on one count of misdemeanor domestic battery after allegedly dragging Ortiz-Magro with a car.

