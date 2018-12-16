Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley have capped off their tumultuous year of altercations, arrests and claims of domestic violence on a happier note with a sweet family snapshot celebrating the holidays.

The 33-year-old Jersey Shore star and his 31-year-old on-and-off girlfriend posed together with their 8-month-old daughter, Ariana Sky, and Harley's son Mason, from a previous relationship.

The group -- along with their adorable dogs -- all rocked matching snowflake pajama sets and red and white Santa hats for the heartfelt Christmas photo, which Harley shared to Instagram on Sunday.

"1st family Christmas pics!" Harley captioned the pic. "This is going to be our new tradition!"

The proud mom also shared a super cute photo of the couple's baby girl on Friday, rocking a Christmas-inspired plaid dress and some plush antlers.

"The most beautiful reindeer of them all," Harley wrote alongside the heartwarming baby photo, alongside a heart and a Christmas tree emoji.

Ortiz-Magro and Harley's sweet Christmas photos come less than two months after the reality TV star took to his Instagram story in October to share a photo of himself sporting a black eye, which he implied he got from Harley.

Back in June, Harley was arrested by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on one count of misdemeanor domestic battery after allegedly dragging Ortiz-Magro with a car.

The pair's troubles have spilled into the public eye multiple times over the past year. Following the birth of their little girl in April, the pair publically split after a huge argument allegedly got physical and made its way to social media. Harley shared a clip of their screaming fight to her Instagram story, and Ortiz-Magro later released an apology for his behavior.

However, between their bouts of screaming fights and alleged physical altercations, the couple have been alternatively supportive on social media, frequently posting heartfelt snapshots of one another.

For more on the couple's roller coaster relationship, check out the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Jenni 'JWoww' Farley Files Restraining Order Against Ex Roger Mathews

'Jersey Shore' Star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley Celebrate Her Birthday Following Black Eye

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley Celebrate the Fourth of July After Arrest Drama

Related Gallery