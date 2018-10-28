Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and his on-again, off-again girlfriend, Jen Harley, made nice for her 31st birthday on Saturday.

The pair enjoyed a yacht ride off the coast of Florida to celebrate the occasion while surrounded by friends. Ortiza-Magro shared a video on his Instagram Story in which he happily shows off the gang’s yacht while shirtless.

Harley also shared a photo from the gathering. In it, she and her friend, Jessica Ouaknine, happily pose for the camera while using a fun hearts filter.

“Happy birthday my love,” Ouaknine captioned a photo of them sunbathing together in skimpy swimsuits while on the yacht. She also shared a group photo in which Harley and Ortiz-Magro embrace.

This festive day comes less than a week after the 32-year-old reality star posted a photo of himself with a black eye on Oct. 24, implying it came from Harley.

"Sorry for lying to my friends and family, sometimes u love people so much [you're] willing to lie and the hurt the people that love u the most to protect,” Ortiz-Magro captioned a closeup photo of his face showcasing some bruising.

ET has since reached out to Ortiz-Magro, as well as MTV regarding the post.

This photo isn’t the first time that physical violence has allegedly played a role in the couple’s tumultuous relationship. In June, Harley was arrested on a domestic battery charge after allegedly dragging Ortiz-Magro behind a car, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed to ET.

According to TMZ, the alleged incident followed a heated argument after they left a barbecue together. Ortiz-Magro demanded she pull over, when she did he got caught in the seat belt as she took off again.

They reportedly parted ways in April after Harley took to Instagram Live mid-argument. Ortiz-Magro could be heard saying, ”Put your f**king hands on me again. I dare you. I f**king dare you," before sounds of a scuffle, according to People.

Ortiz-Magro caught a lot of flack when he seemed to be getting far too close with another woman on his MTV reality show. Even bringing her home from a Miami club.

"I told [Jen] everything that has happened," he told ET of the incident in March. "There's nothing that has happened that I'm regrettable about. You know, sh*t happens... but at the end, you know, what's up, and what's really important."

