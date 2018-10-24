Jersey Shore star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro shared a close-up of his black eye on Wednesday, seemingly implying that his injury was caused by on-and-off girlfriend Jen Harley.

The 32-year-old reality star posted the photo on his Instagram Story, writing, "Sorry for lying to my friends and family, sometimes u love people so much your willing to lie and the hurt the people that love u the most to protect.” He also tagged the handle @jenx, writing, “Kidddddddddddd,” though this is not Harley's Instagram handle.

ET has reached out to Ortiz-Magro as well as MTV.

Instagram

This isn't the first time Ortiz-Magro and Harley's relationship trouble has appeared to escalate to a physical level. In June, 31-year-old Harley was arrested on a domestic battery charge after allegedly dragging Ortiz-Magro with a car, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed to ET. TMZreported at the time that the charge stemmed from an alleged fight between the two as they drove home from a barbecue. Ortiz-Magro reportedly demanded Harley pull over, and she allegedly took off driving while he was caught in the seat belt.

And in April, the two reportedly split after Harley went on Instagram Live during an argument between the two. People reported at the time that Ortiz-Magro could be heard saying, "Put your f**king hands on me again. I dare you. I f**king dare you," before he tried to "wrestle the phone" out of her hand.

Still, despite all the drama, the pair -- who welcomed daughter Ariana Sky in April -- celebrated the Fourth of July together.

ET spoke to Ortiz-Margro in March, when he talked about an episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation that showed him getting a little too friendly with a woman he brought home from a club in Miami while Harley was still pregnant.

"I told [Jen] everything that has happened," he said. "There's nothing that has happened that I'm regrettable about. You know, sh*t happens... but at the end, you know, what's up, and what's really important."

In June, fellow Jersey Shore star Pauly D talked to ET about all the drama playing out between Ortiz-Magro and Harley.

“The thing that's cool about our show is there's no script,” he shared. “That's real life -- that's a guy going through some real-life things. He had to deal with some temptations in Miami. How he dealt with those -- [other] people do [too] … they just don't document it on TV. [Viewers] got to live that with him and that's a struggle he's dealing with."

Watch below:

RELATED CONTENT: