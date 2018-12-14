Jenni 'JWoww' Farley Files Restraining Order Against Ex Roger Mathews

Jenni 'JWoww' Farley is taking legal action against husband Roger Matthews.

Less than three months after filing for divorce, the Jersey Shore star announced in a statement via Instagram on Friday that she filed a restraining order against her ex.

“While Jenni has refrained from making any public statements relating to her impending divorce, in light of recent events we have decided to make an official statement. Certain events transpired last night which led Jenni to involve the authorities, as she felt it was in her best interests, and the best interests of her children to do so," the statement reads. "Any statements and social media posts depicting anything to the contrary are entirely false, misleading and intentionally designed to cast Jenni in a negative light."

"She is proud to be a hardworking parent who provides for her children," the statement continues. "While we have chosen not to comment further, we will note that a judge immediately ruled in Jenni’s favor and issued a temporary order of protection last night. Please respect Jenni’s decision for privacy in an effort to protect herself and her children during this time."

The post came after Matthews shared a series of videos to his own Instagram account late Thursday night, alleging that Farley was "hysterically shouting" at him after the two got into an argument over the reality star "leaving again tomorrow" to go to work.

"Jenni became completely uncontrollable emotionally, like she always does," he claimed in one of the videos, which he filmed in the back of a police car. "I got woken up at two o'clock in the morning, sound asleep, by two officers, who said she contacted a judge and filed a restraining order."

"So now I'm not allowed to go home and see my children. So it's going to get more interesting and I'm going to keep you all updated," he continued. "I I thought the wrong thing to do was to put your business out there ... now I believe that it's on my side. I believe that putting the truth out there weighs in my favor. So that's what I'm going to do. That's my new M.O., that's my new route."

Matthews also claims in the videos that he called the police first, "preemptively to get ahead" of what he thought Farley "was going to do," and says he is now not allowed to see his children or even text Farley about their kids.

Farley and Matthews tied the knot in 2015, and she filed for divorce in September. They share two children together, Meilani, 4, and Greyson, 2.

Hear more on their ups and downs in the video below.

