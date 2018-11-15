When it comes to Jenni "JWoww" Farley and Roger Mathews' relationship, it's complicated.

The 32-year-old Jersey Shore star filed for divorce from her husband in September, and Mathews has made it no secret that he wants her back. While it appears the two were heading towards a reconciliation -- Mathews pulling out all the stops to woo her -- a comment he recently made on Instagram has fans thinking otherwise.



Mathews commented on JWoww's Jersey Shore castmate Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola's recent Instagram post promoting a dress from Giancola's Sweetheart Styles, which read, "Fun fact... my mom took this photo." His reply read, "Fun fact. My wife finds me repulsive."

It is unclear what prompted the comment, although Mathews has shared his sarcastic sense of humor in the past. For example, his Instagram bio reads, "Good father. Horrible husband. Worst lover ever. 10foot tall and bulletproof. Figuring life out."

Despite the eyebrow-raising comment, JWoww and Mathews are clearly still on good terms. On Wednesday, they posed on the red carpet together at DreamWorks Trolls The Experience Rainbow Carpet Grand Opening alongside their 4-year-old daughter, Meilani. The two also have a 2-year-old son, Greyson.

"Great time with the family @trollstheexperience in the city tonight," Mathews wrote on Instagram alongside videos of Meilani having fun at the event. "Blessed for the opportunities bestowed upon us and blessed to share these times together @jwoww @meilanimathews @greysonmathews."

After news broke of Mathews and JWoww's split, he took to Instagram to share he wasn't done fighting to save their marriage.

"My wife filed for divorce, it's true. I'm just going to keep it simple," he explained in a video. "I don't blame her. There's no cheating or any dumb s**t, any juicy details. She just grew tired of the repetitive pattern that we fell into. I'm not gonna get into detail, but it was a repetitive pattern and not a good one."

"Here's what's also true, I'm not done fighting," he continued. "I'm going to win my wife back. I'm going to win her affection back. I'm going to win her love back. I have no intention of being a single dad. We're in counseling, so there is hope."

