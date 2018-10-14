Roger Mathews isn’t giving up on his marriage without a fight.



Saturday marked the 3-year anniversary of his marriage to Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Jenni “JWoww” Farley. Fans will remember that just a month ago, she filed for divorce from Mathews. Nevertheless, he took her out to celebrate last night and did just about everything he could to show his love for the 32-year-old reality star.



“It all started with a smile,” Mathews said in the caption of a video he took, showing JWoww grinning and pulling on a coat while walking out to their fancy ride for the evening: a horse-drawn carriage.



“Your chariot awaits,” Mathews tells JWoww as they stroll over.



“That’s why you were worried about timing,” she commented, clearly catching on to his romantic machinations.



Then he helped her into the carriage where a bouquet of flowers awaited her. That’s when the pair headed to dinner together where they shared wine and champagne with a swanky meal, which was showcased in another photo he posted online.

In the image, the two raise a glass together but don’t look particularly jubilant. That said, they don’t look that miserable, either.



“Rome wasn’t built in a day,” he captioned the image, referencing his public pledge to win his wife back. This dinner may not have been festive, but that doesn’t mean it wasn’t enjoyed or beneficial to their marriage possibly mending.



"My wife filed for divorce, it's true. I'm just going to keep it simple," Mathews told fans in an Instagram clip in Sept. "I don't blame her. There's no cheating or any dumb s**t, any juicy details. She just grew tired of the repetitive pattern that we fell into. I'm not gonna get into detail, but it was a repetitive pattern and not a good one."



"Here's what's also true, I'm not done fighting," he continued. "I'm going to win my wife back. I'm going to win her affection back. I'm going to win her love back. I have no intention of being a single dad. We're in counseling, so there is hope."

And the estranged couple’s anniversary dinner isn’t their first outing together since the divorce filings. On Sept. 30, Mathews joined JWoww, their 4-year-old daughter Meilani and a young family friend for the Disney Junior Dance Party On Tour. The kids posed with beloved characters like Mickey and Minnie Mouse. Mathews even joined them for one, which he captioned, "Good day with the Disney JR squad. Thanks Mom for putting it together."

However, in a recent episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, filmed months ago, JWoww admitted that she almost left Mathews before. The surprising moment came when Angelina Pivarnick opened up about issues with her fiance Chris Larangeira, who wasn't thrilled that she was sharing a house with Vinny Guadagnino, who she slept with years ago.

“That’s like, a masculine thing,” JWoww explained. “His fiancée is in a house with dudes that are single. It’s a whole insecurity thing. No man is secure in this type of s**t, it’s just not a thing. We’ve all been there.”

“Still going through it,” Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi chimed in; she married Jionni LaValle in 2014.

“Same,” JWoww continued. “Mine almost led to divorce, so.”

The couple also have a two-year-old son named Greyson.



