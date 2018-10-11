It seems Jenni "JWoww" Farley's split from husband Roger Mathews was a long time coming.

On Thursday's episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, which was filmed months earlier, the reality star -- who filed for divorce last month -- revealed that she almost divorced Mathews once before.

The revelation occured when Angelina Pivarnick opened up about her relationship issues with her fiance, Chris Larangeira, who wasn't pleased that she was in the house with Vinny Guadagnino whom she had slept with years ago.

“That’s like, a masculine thing,” JWoww reasoned. “His fiancée is in a house with dudes that are single. It’s a whole insecurity thing. No man is secure in this type of s**t, it’s just not a thing. We’ve all been there.”

“Still going through it,” added Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, who married to Jionni LaValle in 2014.

“Same,” JWoww continued. “Mine almost led to divorce, so.”

ET confirmed last month that JWoww had filed for divorce in Ocean County, New Jersey, citing irreconcilable differences. The pair's split came just a month before her and Roger's third wedding anniversary. In an Instagram video shortly after the news broke, Roger insisted he wasn't done fighting for his marriage.

"My wife filed for divorce, it's true. I'm just going to keep it simple," he said. "I don't blame her. There's no cheating or any dumb s**t, any juicy details. She just grew tired of the repetitive pattern that we fell into. I'm not gonna get into details, but it was a repetitive pattern and not a good one."

"Here's what's also true, I'm not done fighting," continued Mathews, who shares two kids with JWoww. "I'm going to win my wife back. I'm going to win her affection back. I'm going to win her love back. I have no intention of being a single dad. We're in counseling, so there is hope."

