Jenni “JWoww” Farley and her estranged husband, Roger Mathews, reunited over the weekend.



On Sunday, the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star and Mathews took their daughter, 4-year-old Meilani, and another young girl to check out the Disney Junior Dance Party On Tour at the OceanFirst Bank Center in West Long Branch, New Jersey. The gang happily posed with Mickey, Minnie and a host of other Disney characters on the VIP experience.



“Good day with the Disney JR squad,” Mathews captioned a group photo. “Thanks Mom for putting it together."



This sweet outing comes just days after ET confirmed that Farley split from her husband and filed for divorce roughly two weeks ago. Soon after the news broke, Mathews, who also shares a son, Greyson, with Farley, posted a video on Instagram explaining the situation and stating that he isn’t done fighting for his marriage.

"My wife filed for divorce, it's true. I'm just going to keep it simple," Mathews explained in the clip. "I don't blame her. There's no cheating or any dumb s**t, any juicy details. She just grew tired of the repetitive pattern that we fell into. I'm not gonna get into details, but it was a repetitive pattern and not a good one."



"Here's what's also true, I'm not done fighting," he continued. "I'm going to win my wife back. I'm going to win her affection back. I'm going to win her love back. I have no intention of being a single dad. We're in counseling, so there is hope."

Farley married Mathews in the fall of 2015.

