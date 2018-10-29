Looks like there's still plenty of hope for Jenni "JWoww" Farley and Roger Mathews when it comes to a possible reconciliation.

The 32-year-old Jersey Shore star filed for divorce from her husband late last month, and Mathews has made it no secret that he wants her back. On Monday, Farley shared a cute behind-the-scenes video of the two dressing up as characters from Moana for Halloween and spending time with their two kids, 4-year-old Meilani and 2-year-old Greyson.

Farley revealed that Greyson's favorite movie is Moana, and the family sweetly surprised him with their theme this year.

Of course, Mathews showed off his buff physique with his costume, going shirtless as Chef Tui, while Farley dressed up as Sina. As for the couple's kids, Meilani made an adorable Moana, while Greyson was Maui.

"He literally carries his Maui doll everywhere," Farley says of her son.

In September, shortly after news broke that Farley filed for divorce, Mathews addressed the situation in a video on Instagram.

"I don't blame her. There's no cheating or any dumb s**t, any juicy details," he shared. "She just grew tired of the repetitive pattern that we fell into. I'm not gonna get into details, but it was a repetitive pattern and not a good one."

"Here's what's also true, I'm not done fighting," he continued. "I'm going to win my wife back. I'm going to win her affection back. I'm going to win her love back. I have no intention of being a single dad. We're in counseling, so there is hope."

Earlier this month, he pulled out all the stops for Farley by surprising her with a romantic horse-drawn carriage ride on their three-year anniversary.

“Rome wasn’t built in a day,” he captioned the sweet video, referencing his public pledge to win his wife back.

