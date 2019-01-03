The tumultuous drama continues for Jersey Shore star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and his on-again, off-again girlfriend, Jen Harley.

Following reports that the two called it quits yet again following a huge New Year's Eve fight, a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson tells ET that Ortiz-Magro is a person of interest involving an alleged break-in at Harley's home.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the alleged incident on Jan. 1 at around 12:58 a.m. The caller informed police that when Harley arrived home, one of the doors to the home had been kicked in. Police tell ET that at this time Ortiz-Magro is not a suspect in the case and that the investigation remains ongoing.

This isn't the first time Harley's home has been allegedly targeted. Last month on the season finale of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Ortiz-Magro got a phone call from Harley in which she claims she was robbed while her and their 8-month-old daughter, Ariana, were sleeping at home.

Ron just got a scary phone call from back home, but the rest of the fam isn't buying the story. 🤔 Don't miss the season finale of #JSFamilyVacation this JERZDAY at 8/7c on @mtv! pic.twitter.com/KvhxJNCrOY — Jersey Shore (@JerseyShore) December 12, 2018

Meanwhile, multiple reports on Wednesday stated that 33-year-old Ortiz-Magro and Harley called it quits briefly before New Year's Eve, then got back together only to end the year on Monday night by getting in another massive scuffle, leading to them calling things off once again. The couple reportedly got into a screaming altercation that allegedly got physical.

Of course, this isn't the first time the pair's arguments have allegedly gotten physical. Last October, Ortiz-Magro took to his Instagram Story to share a photo of himself sporting a black eye, which he implied he got from Harley. Last June, Harley was also arrested by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on one count of misdemeanor domestic battery after allegedly dragging Ortiz-Magro with a car.

Two months earlier in April 2018, an explosive argument between the two was captured on social media when Harley went live on Instagram. According to multiple outlets at the time, Ortiz-Magro could be heard saying, "Put your f**king hands on me again. I dare you. I f**king dare you," before he tried to wrestle the phone out of her hand.

However, things appeared good between the two as recently as last month, when Harley shared a sweet family photo of them sporting matching pajamas and Santa hats. Ortiz-Magro carried Ariana on his lap, while Harley's son, Mason, from a previous relationship, also posed for the pic.

ET spoke to the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation cast in June, where they discussed Ortiz-Magro and Harley's troubled relationship. Watch below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley Split Again Following New Year's Fight

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley Pose for First Family Christmas Photos

'Jersey Shore' Star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley Celebrate Her Birthday Following Black Eye

Related Gallery