Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino has been released from prison and his Jersey Shore: Family Vacation pals are celebrating!

The reality TV star just completed eight months behind bars at the Otisville Federal Correctional Institution in Otisville, New York, for tax evasion. Soon afterward, his wife, Lauren Sorrentino, decided to mark the occasion by posting a piece of movie history -- a photo of Lorraine Bracco's character in Goodfellas, Karen Hill, when she's waiting on her husband, Henry Hill (Ray Liotta), after he's released from prison in the film. "Mood" she captioned the image.

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi reposted the image in her Instagram Story, writing, "I'm crying stop #freesitch todays the day!!! We get our bro back!!!!!"

Instagram

Sorrentino himself quickly hopped on Twitter to announce the big news. The 37-year-old posted a victorious GIF from Chappelle's Show, writing, "Turn up we free!!! #freesitch."

Polizzi retweeted the news soon after, adding a GIF from Seinfeld showcasing a joyous reunion between Elaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) and the rest of the sitcom's gang.

Later, Sorrentino posted a touching photo of him and his wife with their dog, Moses, back at home. He wrote in the caption: "Living my best life with my beautiful wife."

As for Jenni "JWoww" Farley, she posted a throwback promotional image featuring the whole Jersey Shore: Family Vacation crew. She captioned the fun: "The fam is back together 🙌🏽❤️ such a happy #jerzday 🤗 tune in to the new episode of #JSFamilyVacation TONIGHT at 8/7c!"

Soon after, she posted the image, DJ Pauly D shared it in his own Instagram Story.

"We are elated to finally close this chapter of our life," Lauren shared in a joint statement to ET on Thursday. "Thank you to our family, friends and fans for the continuous love and support during this time, it brought us so much peace and comfort."

"We look forward to continuing our life as husband and wife and working on baby situations!" the statement continued. "We truly believe that the comeback is ALWAYS greater than the setback and we can't wait to show the world ours."

Sorrentino pleaded guilty to tax evasion in New Jersey federal court in January 2018. Ultimately, he was given an eight-month sentence and two years of supervised release.

Just last month, his Jersey Shore Family Vacation co-stars, including Polizzi, Farley, Deena Cortese and Angelina Pivarnick, headed to Washington, D.C., in "Free Sitch" T-shirts in the hopes of speaking with officials to get him out early.

Sorrentino's prison drama has been explored on the current season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, which airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV. See more on Sorrentino below.

