Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino’s wife, Lauren Sorrentino, shared over the weekend that, prior to her 2018 nuptials, she got a nose job.



She broke the news on Instagram with a number of selfies, and a video, breaking down the change and her recovery. In accompanying caption, she explained how the surgery was something she’d wanted for years and why, exactly one year after procedure, she felt the time was right to discuss her decision.



"As some of you may know, I got my nose done before my wedding," she wrote. "It was exactly a year ago today so I felt now is the perfect time to share some info. Growing up my nose was one of my biggest insecurities. I just wasn’t happy with it, simple as that. Once Mike and I began the wedding planning process I thought of every single detail, especially how we both would look in our wedding photos that we’d share and cherish forever & the thought of the profile shots just didn’t sit well with what I was envisioning."

"My main concern was that I wanted to still look like myself, just a slightly improved version!" she continued. "As you swipe through the photos you see my nose now and some of me during the recovery process. Mike and I stayed at The Plaza for a few days after my surgery, never thought I’d enjoy the recovery process so much 😂. The purpose of this post is to be open and honest about facial plastic surgery while so many aren’t. We’ve come to a point where it seems acceptable to talk about boob jobs but when it comes to facial, it’s still taboo - even in 2019! I absolutely love my results and by sharing my experience & Dr. I’m hoping to help break the stigma and be a resource to those of you interested!"

Mike and Lauren were married at the Legacy Castle in Pompton Plains, New Jersey, on Nov. 1, 2018. Several of his Jersey Shore co-stars, including Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Jenni "JWoww" Farley, Ronnie Ortiz-Margo, Deena Nicole Cortese, Paul "Pauly D" DelVecchio and Vinny Guadagnino were on hand to witness the ceremony and partake in the revelry afterward.



Earlier in July, the cast of Jersey Shore joined ET at Patsy’s Italian restaurant in New York City where they offered an update on how Mike is holding up since starting his eight-month sentence in January for tax evasion.



"Mike's doing really well," Farley stated; both Polizzi and Ortiz-Magro agreed.



"He's doing better than me. He literally, like, eats well, he goes to the gym twice a day,” Guadagnino added. “He gets a haircut twice a week."

Guadagnino went on explain that Mike's positive attitude hasn't dimmed during his time in prison.



"He looks refreshed. And his mindset never changes," he said. "Like, we email him and I always think that one day he's going to be like, 'Not having a good day.' He's always making me laugh, he's like, 'Yo, I saw you on TMZ,' because they watch TV and stuff. He's still our biggest supporter."

Mike celebrated his 36th birthday on July 4 at the Otisville Federal Correctional Institution in New York. During his time behind bars, some of his Jersey Shore co-stars have paid him visits. They shared that they intend to throw him a proper birthday bash when he's released.



"He's like, 'I can't wait to get home, little sis. I miss everybody.' So positive. I hope we do get to celebrate his birthday when he gets home, though," Farley said. "Even though it's passed, like, we have to have a big party for him."

