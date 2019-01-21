Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino is giving fans a look at his last few minutes as a free man.

The Jersey Shore star -- who turned himself in to the Federal Correctional Institution, Otisville, in New York on Jan. 15 -- appeared in a surprisingly emotional home movie documenting his drive to the prison alongside his new wife, Lauren Sorrentino.

In the brief clip, posted to the couple's YouTube page on Monday, the pair can be seen stopping at a Starbucks to allow the reality star the opportunity to enjoy one last gourmet coffee beverage before he begins serving his eight-month sentence for tax evasion.

As Mike explained in voiceover throughout the clip, he overcame his anxiety about serving time on the day that he had to turn himself in.

"Today, I have the sense of just being happy to put this behind me," he shared, adding that he plans to "handle it like a man, with grace and class."

He also explained that he wants to make the most out of his difficult situation and he plans to "work out every day, get in great shape and get ready to come back and film season three [of Jersey Shore Family Vacation]."

Before getting out of the car, Mike and Lauren shared one last heartfelt kiss before the stoic reality star stepped out into the daylight and walked somberly to the front doors of the Federal Correctional Institution.

On Jan. 17, Lauren shared an update on how her husband was doing after two days behind bars, tweeting, "We speak everyday & he’s doing great. He’s received thousands of letters, he won’t be able to respond to everyone but wanted to express his gratitude to each and everyone of you."

The reality star and his brother, Marc Sorrentino, pleaded guilty to tax evasion last January. They were both initially indicted in September 2014 for tax offenses, with additional charges added in April 2017.

For more on the Jersey Shore star's sentencing, watch the video below.

