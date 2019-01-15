Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino turned himself in to jail on Tuesday to begin serving his eight-month sentence for tax evasion.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons tells ET that Sorrentino has officially started his eight-month prison sentence at Federal Correctional Institution, Otisville in New York.

On Tuesday, his wife, Lauren Pesce, told ET in an exclusive statement: “Thank you everyone for your love and support. Today Mike and I begin to put this chapter of our lives behind us. I couldn’t be more proud to call him my husband. As he says, the comeback is always greater than the set back! Love, Lauren Sorrentino."

Prior to surrendering, the 36-year-old Jersey Shore star tweeted out the mailing address of the Federal Correctional Institution in Otisville, New York, for his family, friends and fans. He also tweeted out a GIF of Ray Liotta's character in Goodfellas saying, "Now take me to jail."

"The comeback is always greater than the Setback," Sorrentino wrote, along with a fist bump emoji.

The comeback is always greater than the Setback 👊🏻 pic.twitter.com/TVTJyAsrlu — Mike The Situation ☝🏻 (@ItsTheSituation) January 15, 2019

Sorrentino and his brother, Marc, pleaded guilty to tax evasion last January. Both were initially indicted in September 2014 for tax offenses, with additional charges added in April 2017.

Last October, Sorrentino was sentenced to eight months in prison and two years of supervised release, while his brother was sentenced to 24 months in prison in addition to having to pay restitution and a $75,000 fine. Sorrentino's Jersey Shore co-stars -- Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Vinny Guadagnino, Deena Cortese, Pauly "DJ Pauly D" DelVecchio, Jenni "JWoww" Farley, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Angelina Pivarnick -- were all at the federal courthouse in Newark, New Jersey, to support him during the sentencing, as well as Pesce.

"We are very happy to put this behind us. Thank you So much for all the Love & Support," Sorrentino wrote on Instagram after the sentencing.

In a statement to ET at the time, Sorrentino's attorney, Henry Klingeman, said: "Michael accepts the court's judgment. ... He's very positive despite the sentence because his commitment to recovery is genuine. He wasn't surprised by the sentence but disappointed because no one wants to go to prison."

Later that month, a judge approved Sorrentino's request to have his prison sentence pushed to 2019 so that he could spend the holidays with his family.

“[He's] doing great under the circumstances," Klingeman told ET. "He’s nervous but resolved to see this through as he has been since he got sober.”

For more on Sorrentino's prison sentence, watch the video below:

RELATED CONTENT:

The Situation's Wife 'Couldn't Be More Proud' As He Begins Jail Sentence (Exclusive)

Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Marries Lauren Pesce

Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino's Prison Date Pushed to 2019: 'He's Nervous But Resolved to See This Through'

Related Gallery