Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino is staying positive.

The Jersey Shore star's wife, Lauren, shared an update about her husband on Twitter on Thursday, thanking fans for their support after Mike turned himself in at the Federal Correctional Institution, Otisville in New York. He started his 8-month prison sentence for tax evasion on Tuesday.

"Hi Everyone, it’s Lauren. Mike would like to thank all of his fans worldwide for the unbelievable outpouring of love & support," she began. "We speak everyday & he’s doing great. He’s received thousands of letters, he won’t be able to respond to everyone but wanted to express his gratitude to each and everyone of you."

"Thank you from the both of us; it is truly heartwarming to have this support during this time," Lauren added. "Lots of Love, Michael & Lauren Sorrentino."

Mike tweeted out his mailing address before surrendering on Tuesday. "The comeback is always greater than the Setback," he later added, along with a fist bump emoji.

The reality star and his brother, Marc Sorrentino, pleaded guilty to tax evasion last January. They were both initially indicted in September 2014 for tax offenses, with additional charges added in April 2017.

Mike was sentenced to eight months in prison and two years of supervised release last October. He tied the knot with Lauren on Nov. 1 in a ceremony attended by his Jersey Shore co-stars Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Ronnie Ortiz-Margo, Deena Nicole Cortese, Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio and Vinny Guadagnino.

