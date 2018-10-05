Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino was sentenced to eight months in prison and two years of supervised release for tax evasion.

The 36-year-old reality star appeared in federal court in Newark, New Jersey, on Friday, receiving major support from his Jersey Shore co-stars.

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Vinny Guadagnino, Deena Cortese, Pauly "DJ Pauly D" DelVecchio, Jenni "JWoww" Farley, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Angelina Pivarnick were all spotted outside the courthouse, along with Sorrentino's fiancée, Lauren Pesce.

Sorrentino's brother, Marc, was sentenced to 24 months in prison and will have to pay restitution in addition to a $75,000 fine that must be paid within 30 days. He will also be under supervised release for one year following his sentence.

According to a tweet from a journalist who was on site, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation cameras were around to capture the cast wandering around the city as Sorrentino entered the court.

Today is sentencing day for Mike #TheSituation Sorrentino in Newark Federal Court for his tax evasion case.



The entire cast of @JerseyShore is here. As Mike entered court - the cast wandered aimlessly around Newark. (Yes of course they are shooting an episode) @PIX11Newspic.twitter.com/tyAuQc7vXW — Andrew Ramos (@AndrewRamosTV) October 5, 2018

One day earlier, Polizzi was a guest on The Jenny McCarthy podcast, where she revealed that the entire cast of Jersey Shore was "freaking out for him."

"Honestly we don't know what is going to happen tomorrow ... hopefully everything is going to be fine," she said. "I think we just all want it to be over, but we are also hoping for a great outcome."

"We've been hanging out all week and you can tell the days are coming quicker and he's getting more nervous," she continued. "We're just trying to be there for him, just hang out with him, make him smile a little bit, but it's terrifying for him."

As ET previously reported, Sorrentino and his brother pleaded guilty in January to tax evasion. Both were initially indicted in September 2014 for tax offenses, with additional charges added in April 2017.

The reality star spoke with ET in March, ahead of the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation premiere, where he explained his plans to try and move forward from the situation.

"I discussed it [on the show] to the best of my ability," he said. "You want to have respect for the system, the judge and things like that so I did my best to better myself, become better and not bitter."

"I continue to better myself and I'm like, 'How can I continue to better myself?' and I'm like, 'You know what, let me help others,'" added Sorrentino, who now serves as the director of public outreach for a rehab facility in New Jersey. "So I'm trying my best to continue to take on challenges and continue to move forward."

