Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi is concerned for her friend and co-star, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino ahead of his sentencing for tax evasion on Friday.

The reality star went on The Jenny McCarthy podcast, where she revealed that the cast of Jersey Shore is "freaking out for him."

"Honestly we don't know what is going to happen tomorrow... so hopefully everything is going to be fine," she said.

Sorrentino's co-stars are also working to keep his mind off the case, which could lead to him receiving probation or serving 14 months in prison.

"We've been hanging out all week and you can tell the days are coming quicker and he's getting more nervous," Polizzi said. "We're just trying to be there for him, just hang out with him, make him smile a little bit, but it's terrifying for him."

The 36-year-old is also engaged to Lauren Pesce, who is currently planning their upcoming wedding.

"We just went for her dress fitting so you know she is putting on the dress and doing all the fun bride stuff but she is freaking out too," Polizzi said.

She added, "I think we just all want it to be over but we are also hoping for a great outcome."

Sorrentino pled guilty in January to tax evasion alongside his brother, Marc Sorrentino. Both were indicted for tax evasion in 2014, with additional charges added in 2017.

The reality star spoke with ET in March, ahead of the Jersey Shore Family Vacation premiere, where he discussed working to improve his life and not let the sentencing distract him from moving forward.

"I discussed it [on the show] to the best of my ability," he said. "You want to have respect for the system, the judge and things like that so I did my best to better myself, become better and not bitter."

To hear from The Situation, watch the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Is 'At Peace' Ahead Of Tax Evasion Sentencing (Exclusive)

Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Is Engaged to Longtime Girlfriend Lauren Pesce

Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino On Which 'Jersey Shore' Guy Will Be His Best Man (Exclusive)