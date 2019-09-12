Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino is free!

The Jersey Shore Family Vacation star was released from prison on Thursday, after serving an 8-month sentence in the Federal Correctional Institution in Otisville, New York for pleading guilty to tax evasion.

"We are elated to finally close this chapter of our life," Sorrentino and his wife, Lauren, shared in a joint statement to ET. "Thank you to our family, friends and fans for the continuous love and support during this time, it brought us so much peace and comfort."

"We look forward to continuing our life as husband and wife and working on baby situations!" the statement continued. "We truly believe that the comeback is ALWAYS greater than the setback and we can’t wait to show the world ours.”

Sorrentino also took to Twitter, writing, "Turn up we free !!! #freesitch."

Sorrentino's release comes just a few weeks after his Jersey Shore Family Vacation co-stars Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Jenni "JWoww" Farley, Deena Cortese and Angelina Pivarnick flocked to Washington, D.C. in "Free Sitch" T-shirts in hopes of speaking with officials to get him out early.

Back in July, ET exclusively caught up with the Jersey Shore cast at Patsy's Italian restaurant in New York City, where they gave us an update on how their pal was doing behind bars.

"Mike's doing really well," JWoww said at the time, as Snooki and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro agreed.

"He's doing better than me. He literally, like, eats well, he goes to the gym twice a day. He gets a haircut twice a week," Vinny Guadagnino added.

"He looks refreshed. And his mindset never changes," Vinny continued. "Like, we email him and I always think that one day he's going to be like, 'Not having a good day.' He's always making me laugh, he's like, 'Yo, I saw you on TMZ,' because they watch TV and stuff. He's still our biggest supporter."

Sorrentino's prison drama has been playing out on the current season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, which airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV. Hear more in the video below.

