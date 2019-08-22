The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation cast is begging the government to "Free the Sitch."

In an effort to try to help their co-star, Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino, get out of prison early, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Jenni "JWoww" Farley, Deena Cortese and Angelina Pivarnick recently traveled to Washington, D.C., in hopes of meeting with government officials. Sorrentino, who was given an eight-month sentence and two years of supervised release, has been in the Federal Correctional Institution, Otisville, in New York since January after pleading guilty to tax evasion.

The reality star ladies all stepped out in matching "Free Sitch" T-shirts, holding up handmade signs as they posed in front of landmarks like the White House and the Washington Monument. "If Kim K can do it, so can we!" a caption posted to the JS Instagram account read, referencing Kim Kardashian West's recent success in meeting with President Donald Trump and granting former prisoners clemency.

Despite their serious reason for being in D.C., it appears the girls were able to find some humor in the situation, naturally:

Back in July, ET exclusively caught up with the Jersey Shore cast at Patsy's Italian restaurant in New York City, where they gave us an update on how their pal was doing behind bars.

"Mike's doing really well," JWoww said at the time, as Snooki and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro agreed.

"He's doing better than me. He literally, like, eats well, he goes to the gym twice a day. He gets a haircut twice a week," Vinny Guadagnino added.

"He looks refreshed. And his mindset never changes," Vinny continued. "Like, we email him and I always think that one day he's going to be like, 'Not having a good day.' He's always making me laugh, he's like, 'Yo, I saw you on TMZ,' because they watch TV and stuff. He's still our biggest supporter."

Sorrentino's prison drama has been playing out on the current season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, which airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV. Hear more in the video below.

