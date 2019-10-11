Jenni "JWoww" Farley is upset with both her boyfriend and her Jersey Shore co-star.

On Thursday's episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Farley's boyfriend, Zack Clayton Carpinello, was seen flirting and touching Angelina Pivarnick. After the episode aired, Farley took to Twitter to express her ire.

"After seeing tonight's episode I'm pretty hurt," the 33-year-old reality star wrote on Instagram. "I feel disrespected by someone I called a friend and by someone who stated they loved me."

"For five months I was kept in the dark about this. For five months I was naive, probably laughed at and made into a story line that will forever haunt me. My heart hurts on so many levels," she continued. "One thing I learned from tonight's episode is know your value. Don't ever lower your standards."

In the episode, Carpinello got handsy with Pivarnick -- touching her waist, butt and leg -- in a Las Vegas club. Meanwhile, Farley was passed out drunk at the time of filming.

She referenced her drunken state on Thursday, tweeting, "Safe to say I'm never drinking tequila again."

Safe too say, I’m never drinking tequila again #JSFamilyVacation — JWOWW (@JENNIWOWW) October 11, 2019

Additionally, earlier in the episode, Carpinello asked Pivarnick about her sex life, which Pivarnick, 33, discussed on Twitter.

"Why is this kid asking me about my sex life ???? Like why because why ???" she tweeted of Farley's 24-year-old boyfriend.

"There’s a difference between me telling the roomies about my sex life but I didn’t know this kid from Adam," Pivarnick, who is engaged to Chris Larangeira, added in a second tweet. "So, yeah, it’s not cool."

Why is this kid asking me about my sex life ???? Like why because why ??? #JSFamilyVacation — Angelina Pivarnick (@angelinamtvjs) October 11, 2019

Farley didn't buy Pivarnick's explanation, claiming that she had already told both Carpinello and Lauren Pesce, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino's wife, about her sex life previously.

"Ummm, you told Zack about your sex life via FaceTime when we were with Lauren’s in Vegas," Farley wrote. "... And also how you can’t stand Chris because he doesn’t pay attention to anything you say 🧐 but I’ll save that for another day Angelina."

Ummm you told zack about your sex life via FaceTime when we were with Lauren’s in Vegas... and also how you can’t stand Chris because he doesn’t pay attention to anything you say 🧐 but I’ll save that for another day Angelina https://t.co/wvtAPMcdlc — JWOWW (@JENNIWOWW) October 11, 2019

The fallout from the incident will air in upcoming Jersey Shore episodes and was teased in the show's mid-season trailer on Thursday. Things seem to escalate quickly, with both women swinging at each other and Farley wielding a glass, while Pivarnick picks up a wine bottle.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursday nights on MTV.

Prior to Thursday night's episode, Farley and Carpinello appeared to be pretty in love. Check out ET's exclusive interview with the reality star's boyfriend:

