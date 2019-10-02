Jenni "JWoww" Farley is expressing her pride for her son!

In a new YouTube video, the 33-year-old Jersey Shore star gives fans an update on her 3-year-old son, Greyson, following the reveal of his Autism diagnosis last November.

In the clip, Farley is seen cheering on her youngest child -- she and her ex husband, Roger Mathews, also share a 5-year-old daughter, Meilani -- as he sings the ABCs and counts up to 18. Throughout the video, Farley marvels over her son's progress in less than a year, reveals he's currently potty training, and discusses his therapy and preschool schedules.

"This is all within a year. Going from not acknowledging your name or being able to sit for literally 30 seconds," she gushes. "... I feel like by Christmas he should have even more of an update 'cause of how fast he's been."

"I feel like our next goal will be fully potty trained, one through 20 on his own," she adds, before telling her son, "I feel like you're just taking over the world one day at a time."

Farley's caption for the video was equally sweet, with the mom of two writing, "Watching Greyson's journey brings me to tears and fills me with so much pride and joy."

"Grey's progress is nothing short of amazing," she continues. "I'm the proudest mama out there."

When ET spoke to Farley back in June she said that Greyson is "honestly the best."

"He went from non-verbal, not even knowing his name, to today, where he's attempting full sentences," she said. "He has a personality -- he's really just leaps and bounds. He's come so far with all his therapies and stuff."

As for why she decided to go public with Greyson's diagnosis, Farley told ET that it was all in an effort to "break the stigma" surrounding autism.

"There is such a big stigma, but there's also a big population of kids getting diagnosed," she explained. "I just want to make the world a little less harsh and more sweet, so when he goes to school there will be less critics and more people that want to help and understand what it's like to have autism. So, that's my goal."

Watch the video below for more on Greyson.

