Jenni "JWoww" Farley is sharing her son's progress with fans.

The Jersey Shore star took to Instagram on Saturday to share a video of her 2-year-old son, Greyson, repeating different colors she had named to him, like "red," "yellow" and "blue." Farley completely melted over the sweet clip, which she captioned, "The way he says Yellow makes my heart explode."

The video comes just days after Farley's rep confirmed to ET that the reality star's son has been diagnosed with autism. Farley, who shares Greyson and 4-year-old daughter Meilani with estranged husband Roger Mathews, first shared the news in an interview with Hollywood Life.

“He has co-therapies [every] week but we’re going to step it up a notch soon and get him ABA [applied behavior analysis] treatments, speech therapy,” Farley told the outlet of her youngest child. “He’s made leaps and bounds when it comes to speech."

“He’s understanding words better which was his issue," she continued. "Not that he couldn’t speak, but he would never know what his shoe is or if you said, ‘Greyson,’ he actually didn’t even know his name at one point until he was a little over two. So now that he’s understanding simple words, he’s come so far.”

On Wednesday, Farley shared a photo of Greyson working with his ABA specialist, and revealed that she was upset about how the news of her son's diagnosis broke. "His story is to [sic] precious," she said.

The mother of two opened up about Greyson's speech delay on the season two premiere of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation in August, revealing that he wasn't speaking yet, but was going to therapy three times a week.

