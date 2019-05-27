Roger Mathews isn't letting anyone come for his ex's parenting skills.

While Jenni "JWoww" Farley enjoyed Memorial Day weekend in Las Vegas with her new boyfriend, Zack Clayton Carpinello, Mathews took to Instagram to clap back at anyone who's had something to say about how they raise their kids.

"Happy Memorial Day everyone. There seems to be an overflow of negative comments both toward me and toward Jenni on many of my posts still," he wrote. "I’m a big boy and a proud supporter of free speech, I can take it. Jenni also has tough skin and can take it however the comments as to who the better parent is, or who spends more time our children are unnecessary."

He went on to say that he's ready for people to move past all of the negativity. "I accept my responsibility in the divide I caused In the eyes of the public but I’ll always post about my children and if we can move past the negativity certainly it wouldn’t be to much to ask for everyone else too," he shared. "We both love our children emphatically and always will."

Mathews concluded his post by saying, "It takes far more effort and energy to be negative than it does to be positive. Enjoy this beautiful day."

"It seems like you spend more time with the kids than their own mother," one follower commented. "All I see is kids kids kids on your posts. The mother is out partying with her new boyfriend and drinking and [barely] see posts with the kids. Sad."

"Why because you see a few posts? You have no idea what our actual reality is," Mathews clapped back.

Farley, who shares 4-year-old daughter Meilani Alexandra and 3-year-old son Greyson Valor with Mathews, filed for divorce last September citing irreconcilable differences. The divorce filing was followed by accusations of physical and emotional abuse.

ET caught up with JWoww and her new man for their first on-camera interview as a couple at Hakkasan Nightclub at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on Saturday night, where they shared that things are getting pretty serious and that Carpinello has already met her two kids.

"I've spent a lot of time with the kids," Carpinello said. "I've known Meilani for a few years. She's known me for a couple years, she is great with me. I love the kids. They're great."

"Greyson calls him 'Baby,' so he's always like, 'Hi, Baby!' and Meilani's always known him as [my friend] Erica's brother, so that's how I wanted to keep it with the kids, so it's not an awkward transition," Farley added. "So, they've just always known him as one of our really close friends."

The couple, who took their romance public in April, also revealed they've already said "I love you."

"But I loved him way before like, falling in love with him, because I always wanted to see him succeed. He's one of my best friend's brothers," Farley explained. "But even outside of that, I just adore his company. Even if he doesn't like something, he goes above and beyond and wants to experience it with me -- watching like, Game of Thrones, or going to Disney, or doing something fun and interesting."

"It's something I haven't had, which I appreciate," she added.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

JWoww Shares How She Introduced Her New Boyfriend to Her Kids

Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Gets Prison Visit From 'Jersey Shore' Castmates Including Snooki and JWoww

Roger Mathews Challenges Jenni 'JWoww' Farley Divorce Filing, Asks for Primary Physical Custody of Kids

Related Gallery