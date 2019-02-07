Roger Mathews is responding to Jenni "JWoww" Farley's divorce filing.

The Jersey Shore star's estranged husband filed an answer and counterclaim to JWoww's divorce petition on Jan. 29. In documents obtained by ET on Thursday, Mathews asked the court for joint legal custody of their two children -- daughter Meilani, 4, and son Greyson, 2 -- as well as primary physical custody.

Per the docs, Mathews asks the court to establish a “parenting time schedule that is in the children’s best interest" and requests that JWoww pay him “reasonable child support and educational related costs,” as well as alimony and his attorney’s fees.

Mathews also requests the court find their prenuptial agreement “invalid and unenforceable.”

JWoww filed for divorce in September after almost three years of marriage.

The pair has been involved in heated exchanges online over the last couple of weeks.

Last week, JWoww shared disturbing videos, including one of an apparent fight between her and Mathews, which ended with Mathews seemingly pushing her to the ground while in their kitchen. The former couple has since gone back and forth with claims about each other, but in Mathews' post on Saturday, he proposed a "truce."

"You painted me as a woman beater. The facts are these," he said. "No one, man or woman, husband or wife has the right to put their hands on each other. I take responsibility for that night in question, and one other night that I can think of that, I pushed you. You edited out your actions and violent behavior prior to me pushing you which I knew you would do."

Mathews -- who last week shared copies of what he claimed were documents from his and Farley's divorce case -- also slammed her request for child support, alleging that she makes "millions of dollars a year." The father of two concluded his letter, however, by proposing that he and Farley put their differences aside for the sake of their children.

For more on their marital woes, watch below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Roger Mathews Proposes a 'Truce' to Jenni 'JWoww' Farley: 'We Look Like A**holes to the World'

Jenni 'JWoww' Farley Speaks Out Following Ex Roger Mathews' Instagram Message (Exclusive)

Roger Mathews Breaks His Silence After JWoww Posts Video of Violent Confrontation

Related Gallery