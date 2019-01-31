Roger Mathews is speaking out after Jenni "JWoww" Farley shared a lengthy letter and disturbing video, which appeared to show the pair physically fighting.

Simply captioning his Instagram post, "Truly sad it has come to this," on Thursday, Mathews begins by saying, "I sit here humbly before you today, a pretty heartbroken man in light of recent circumstances."

"Things were said about me in a long, rambling rant that was put out about me that was highly erroneous and had many lies in it," he says in the video, explaining that he had a speech prepared that was given to him by his attorneys, but he decided to forgo the speech for a more personal message.

"We're going to address this in court, which is the proper place to address it," Mathews continues. "We've proven Jenni and her attorneys to be liars in the past and will do it again. I will attach the documents so you can see that. This is just the early stages of this."

Adding that he has the "truth" on his side, Mathews claims that he has a "deeply rooted history" of Jenni playing the victim and that his main concern is his children.

Mathews' post comes a day after the Jersey Shore star accused Mathews of being "an abuser to the core" in a heated letter posted on her website. In the post, JWoww also included a handful of disturbing videos, with one showing security footage which appears to depict the pair fighting and culminates with Mathews seemingly pushing her to the ground while in their kitchen.

In another video, Mathews appears to joke about being on heroin and cheating on JWoww while he holds his crying son, Grayson. After her post, Mathews' rep told ET that they would "not be giving a comment on this matter."

The MTV star filed for divorce in September. In December, JWoww filed a restraining order against Mathews after he shared a series of videos to his own Instagram account, alleging that she was "hysterically shouting" at him after the two got into an argument over the reality star "leaving again tomorrow" to go to work.

ET has reached out to JWoww's reps for comment.

