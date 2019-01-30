Jenni 'JWoww' Farley is sharing personal videos from her tumultuous relationship with Roger Mathews.

The 32-year-old Jersey Shore star shared a lengthy and very heated letter on her website on Wednesday dedicated to her estranged husband, who has been publicly shaming her since she filed for divorce in September. In the post, she also includes a handful of disturbing videos, with one showing security footage which appears to show the pair fighting and then Mathews violently pushing JWoww to the ground while in their kitchen.

In another clip, Mathews jokes about being on heroin while he holds his crying son, Grayson, and cheating on JWoww.

#JerseyShore’s Roger Mathews ADMITS To CHEATING On #JWOWW With A MARRIED Woman!!! pic.twitter.com/lnjbVAmGmi — Reality Ashhole (@RealityAshhole) January 31, 2019

"I have spent the last few months trying to protect our children from public humiliation, because as parents, we are supposed to protect them," JWoww began her letter. "I wanted to handle this out of the spotlight because our silence is their greater good. Even when you tried to disgrace my name, make false accusations and even point blank lie... I still remained silent as challenging as it was ... why? Because, greater good."

"I can no longer sit idly by while you mistreat and malign me in such an egregious manner," she continued. "You have presented yourself to the public as a praiseworthy father and a husband who has been suffering by my alleged actions and behavior."

The reality star then claimed that Mathews has been sharing false statements, misrepresenting her online, harming their children and not letting their son, Greyson's, therapist enter his home for their session.

"You hurt the children and you hurt me. When will it end?" she sternly asked. JWoww continued, bringing up how Matthews contacted her old boyfriends, spread lies about her and how she confided in him about her "painful past" only to have it be used against her.

"How shameful that you used it to beat me down farther," she wrote. "When your own acts of domestic violence against me were questioned, you chose to reach out to this unspeakable person in order to intimidate me."

The message ended with a slew of court documents, text message exchanges, videos and pictures supporting her claims.

"So many of you may be understandably afraid to come forward, and have been stuck in abusive relationships for far too long just as I have been," JWoww wrote, concluding her note, "If anyone is feeling down, broken, hurt or lost, please know that it is not your fault! Please don’t feel alone. Please seek help… whether it’s through a friend, loved one, hotline, law enforcement agent, judge or stranger ... suffering in silence is no way to live. I was there for many years and you and your children deserve to be safe. You are valuable, you are worthy, you are loved."

In December, JWoww filed a restraining order against Mathews after he shared a series of videos to his own Instagram account, alleging that Farley was "hysterically shouting" at him after the two got into an argument over the reality star "leaving again tomorrow" to go to work.

JWoww and Mathews share two kids together. Daughter Meilani was born in July 2014, and son Greyson was born in May 2016.

See more on their tumultuous separation in the video below.

