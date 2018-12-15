Jenni "JWoww" Farley is not letting her marital woes ruin her time with her children.

After being granted a temporary restraining order against her husband, Roger Mathews, the Jersey Shore star left the drama behind to spend some quality time with her daughter, Meilani. On Friday night, JWoww, 32, and her 4-year-old mini me made yummy gingerbread cookies together.

On her Instagram Story, the reality star documented as her little girl sat in the kitchen with a cookie cutter and dough. “You’re making Mommy’s favorite?” she asked in the clip. “We’re making protein gingerbread cookies,” she added, as Meilani shouted, “Yay!” and threw her hands up in the air.

The sweet mother-daughter moment came a couple hours after JWoww announced in a statement that she filed a restraining order against her ex.

“While Jenni has refrained from making any public statements relating to her impending divorce, in light of recent events we have decided to make an official statement. Certain events transpired last night which led Jenni to involve the authorities, as she felt it was in her best interests, and the best interests of her children to do so," the statement reads. "Any statements and social media posts depicting anything to the contrary are entirely false, misleading and intentionally designed to cast Jenni in a negative light."

The post came after Matthews shared a series of videos to his own Instagram account late Thursday night, alleging that Farley was "hysterically shouting" at him after the two got into an argument over the reality star "leaving again tomorrow" to go to work.

"Jenni became completely uncontrollable emotionally, like she always does," he claimed in one of the videos, which he filmed in the back of a police car. "I got woken up at two o'clock in the morning, sound asleep, by two officers, who said she contacted a judge and filed a restraining order."

Matthews also claimed that he called the police first, "preemptively to get ahead" of what he thought Farley "was going to do," and said he isn't allowed to see his children or even text Farley about their kids.

While JWoww wouldn't comment on the matter any further, Snooki came to her friend's defense.

"My best friend has been going through A LOT these past few months and my heart breaks for her," Snooki wrote on Instagram on Friday alongside surveillance footage from JWoww's home. "She always tries to keep her situations off social media for the sake of the kids, but her voice needs to be heard too," Snooki wrote. "She has tried everything in her power to keep things civil FOR THE KIDS and she's a damn good mother. She doesn't leave her kids for months at a time for work. She leaves filming to care for her children that you don't see."

JWoww had filed for divorce in September. The split came just a month before the couple's third wedding anniversary. They share two children together, Meilani and son Greyson. Following the separation, Mathews took to social media to tell fans that he was going to try and win his wife back.

