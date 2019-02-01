Jenni "JWoww" Farley is speaking out following Roger Mathews' response to her video that appeared to show the pair physically fighting.

"We're going to address this in court, which is the proper place to address it," Mathews said in a video message posted to Instagram on Thursday night about his and Farley's divorce proceedings. "We've proven Jenni and her attorneys to be liars in the past and will do it again. I will attach the documents so you can see that. This is just the early stages of this."

On Friday, Farley's team released an exclusive statement to ET about her estranged husband.

"The accusations in the letter produced by Mr. Mathew’s counsel to the court lack merit, foundation and basis. They are laced with false statements and voluminous efforts to further intimidate and bully a young mother: a survivor of domestic abuse," the statement reads. "Moreover, they are a transparent and desperate ploy to deflect away from the hard, cold facts, none of which appear to have been responded to."

"The bottom line is that when a parent acts to protect the safety and well-being of their children, they are following through with their responsibility," the statement continues. "It is this responsibility that Jenni Farley is focused on: working tirelessly to support these beautiful children and to set up a positive coparenting plan with their father that works for the benefit of Meilani and Greyson."

In an Instagram post on Thursday, Mathews said that he was "a pretty heartbroken man in light of the circumstances."

"Things were said about me in a long, rambling rant that was put out about me that was highly erroneous and had many lies in it," he said in the video, explaining that he had a speech prepared that was given to him by his attorneys, but he decided to forgo the speech for a more personal message.

Mathews claimed that he has the "truth" on his side and alleged that he has a "deeply rooted history" of Farley playing the victim and that his main concern is their two kids.

Mathews' post came a day after the Jersey Shore star accused her ex of being "an abuser to the core" in a letter posted on her website. In the post, Farley also included a handful of disturbing videos, with one showing security footage which appears to depict the pair fighting and ends with Mathews seemingly pushing her to the ground while in their kitchen.

In another video, Mathews appears to joke about being on heroin and cheating on Farley while he holds their crying son, Grayson. After her post, Mathews' rep told ET that they would "not be giving a comment on this matter."

The MTV star filed for divorce in September. In December, Farley filed a restraining order against Mathews after he shared a series of videos to his own Instagram account, alleging that she was "hysterically shouting" at him after the two got into an argument over the reality star "leaving again tomorrow" to go to work.

