Jersey Shore star Jenni 'JWoww' Farley has officially divorced Roger Mathews.

“Jenni and Roger have reached an amicable conclusion and finalized their divorce,” a rep for the reality star told ET in a statement on Thursday. “They remain devoted to co-parenting their children in a happy and healthy environment and they both wish each other the best.”

In an apparent nod to the news, Farley posted photos of an excited Nicole Kidman, which were reportedly taken as Kidman left her lawyer's office after finalizing her divorce from Tom Cruise in 2001. The photos were turned into a meme and went viral following the split.

ET confirmed in September that 33-year-old Farley had filed for divorce from Matthews, citing irreconcilable differences.

The move came after nearly three years of marriage, with the couple having tied the knot in New Jersey in October 2015.

They share two children together -- 5-year-old daughter Meilani and 3-year-old son Greyson -- and the divorce filing sparked a custody battle.

Meanwhile, Farley has moved on with new love Zack Clayton Carpinello, who gushed about her while the two talked with ET at Monday’s MTV Video Music Awards.



"I love everything about this woman," Carpinello said. "This is the strongest woman I know, in every way."



"Aw, I'm gonna blush," Farley piped in. "I need a drink."



Farley then dished on how the couple’s romance evolved after they first went out in February, having previously known each other for years.



"It was semi-instant,” she said of their chemistry. “It was perfect timing. He took me out on my birthday and we stayed in touch every day after. And actually, tomorrow is, like, six months since my birthday."

During their first on-camera interview as a couple with ET in May, the pair also opened up about Carpinello’s sweet bond with Farley’s children.

"I've spent a lot of time with the kids," Carpinello said. "I've known Meilani for a few years. She's known me for a couple years, she is great with me. I love the kids. They're great."

"Greyson calls him 'Baby,' so he's always like, 'Hi, Baby!'” Farley added. “And, Meilani's always known him as [my friend] Erica's brother, so that's how I wanted to keep it with the kids, so it's not an awkward transition. So, they've just always known him as one of our really close friends."

See more on Farley below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Jenni 'JWoww' Farley's Boyfriend Zack Clayton Carpinello Gushes Over His 'Queen' at 2019 MTV VMAs (Exclusive)

Jenni 'JWoww' Farley on Son Greyson's Progress Since Autism Diagnosis (Exclusive)

Roger Mathews Claps Back Over 'Negative Comments' About Ex Jenni 'JWoww' Farley's Parenting Skills

Related Gallery