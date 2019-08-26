Jenni "JWoww" Farley hit the red carpet at this year's MTV VMAs alongside her Jersey Shore co-stars, and her boyfriend, Zack Clayton Carpinello.

ET's Keltie Knight was on the carpet outside the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, and she chatted with the reality star and her new beau, who had nothing but praise for Farley, gushing, "She is my queen."

"I love everything about this woman," Carpinello said, with a charismatic smile. "This is the strongest woman I know, in every way."

"Aw, I'm gonna blush," Farley said, laughing. "I need a drink."

The pair shined as they walked the star-studded red carpet arm in arm. Farley, 33, looked radiant in a sunflower yellow off-the-shoulder dress with a thigh-high slit and cheetah print heels. Meanwhile, Carpinello, 24, looked dapper in a pinstripe blue suit and a yellow handkerchief that matched his ladylove's ensemble.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Reflecting on their connect, Farley said, "It was semi-instant. It was perfect timing."

"He took me out on my birthday and we stayed in touch every day after," she added. "And actually, tomorrow is, like, six months since my birthday."

Farley -- who filed for divorce from her ex, Roger Mathews in September, and has subsequently been in a legal battle over custody of their two children, 5-year-old daughter Meilani and 3-year-old son Greyson -- previously revealed to ET that Carpinello gets along great with her kids.

ET was with the Jersey Shore star and her new man for their first on-camera interview as a couple at Hakkasan Nightclub at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas in May, and they opened up about how Carpinello connected with her children.

"I've spent a lot of time with the kids," Carpinello said. "I've known Meilani for a few years. She's known me for a couple years, she is great with me. I love the kids. They're great."

"Greyson calls him 'Baby,' so he's always like, 'Hi, Baby!' and Meilani's always known him as [my friend] Erica's brother, so that's how I wanted to keep it with the kids, so it's not an awkward transition," Farley explained. "So, they've just always known him as one of our really close friends."

"[Meilani] honestly probably likes him more than me at this point, because he's cooler and will do a lot more. And I'm, like, the mom yelling in the background. But it's fine. I'll let him have his moments," she joked.

Carpinello, a wrestler, was introduced to Farley's Jersey Shore castmates -- and fans -- as "24," which Farley nicknamed him because of his age. Farley and her boyfriend actually go way back, thanks to her friend, Erica. "She's been one of my friends since I was 15, and I met her in the principal's office because we both got in trouble. And cut to 20 years later, I'm now dating her brother, so it's fun," the reality star said.

Check out the video below to hear more.

