Jenni "JWoww" Farley is newly single.

The 33-year-old reality star has split from boyfriend Zack Carpinello, according to multiple reports. The breakup comes shortly after Farley wrote on Instagram that she was "pretty hurt" following Thursday night's episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. In the episode, Carpinello was seen flirting and touching Angelina Pivarnick in a Las Vegas club.

"I feel disrespected by someone I called a friend and by someone who stated they loved me," she wrote. "For five months I was kept in the dark about this. For five months I was naive, probably laughed at and made into a story line that will forever haunt me. My heart hurts on so many levels. One thing I learned from tonight's episode is know your value. Don't ever lower your standards."

The fallout from Carpinello's behavior will air on future Jersey Shore episodes, which was teased in a dramatic trailer earlier this week.

Farley and Carpinello, who were first linked in April, previously gushed over each other to ET's Keltie Knight at the MTV Video Music Awards in August.

"I love everything about this woman," Carpinello, whose sister is one of Farley's friends from high school, said at the time. "This is the strongest woman I know, in every way."

"Aw, I'm gonna blush," Farley said with a laugh, adding that their connection was "semi-instant" and "perfect timing."

Farley, whose divorce from Roger Mathews became official in August, previously told ET that she "just adore[s] his company," while Carpinello added that he loves that he can "make her smile, apparently, like nobody else has ever done before in life."

The reality star also joked that her two kids -- Meilani, 5, Greyson, 3 -- "probably like [Carpinello] more than me at this point."

"Greyson calls him 'Baby,' so he's always like, 'Hi, Baby!' and Meilani's always known him as [my friend] Erica's brother, so that's how I wanted to keep it with the kids, so it's not an awkward transition," Farley explained. "So, they've just always known him as one of our really close friends."

"I love the kids," Carpinello, 24, said. "They're great."

Watch the video below to see more of the former couple in happier times.

