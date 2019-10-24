It's safe to say that "family" dinner isn't always a fun experience at the Jersey Shore house. In a new sneak peek clip from Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, tensions between Jenni "JWoww" Farley and Angelina Pivarnick come to a head at the dinner table as the group all gathers.

In the video, JWoww, wearing a shirt that reads "Over It," addresses Angelina, saying, "How much do you commit to a lie?"

The question causes Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi to scream and DJ Pauly D and Vinny Guadagnino to jump up from their chairs and run around the room like hype men for the incoming fight.

"I would be the same way if I felt guilty too," JWoww accuses Angelina.

"I never tried to kiss your man, girl," Angelina fires back.

"But you did, you did," JWoww insists.

The conversation then turns to Angelina's allegedly pierced nipple, prompting Pauly D to say in an aside interview, "It's so crazy how a pierced nipple just sparked World War III over here, insane!"

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is thrilled to be a spectator, saying, "Usually I'm the one getting attacked in these situations. I'm just sitting there [mimes eating]."

Things start getting ugly when JWoww brings up Angelina's engagement to Chris Larangeira and Angelina fires back about JWoww's recent divorce from Roger Mathews.

"Relax and deal with your own f**king divorce. All I know is she's a deflector. She deflects. She's a hypocrite," Angelina says in an aside interview. "She's a f**king bulls**t artist. And she's lying right now about me and her 24-year-old sperm bank f**king donor boyfriend. Sorry, don't want your man."

The feud between JWoww and Angelina has sparked tons of drama already. After the show aired footage of JWoww's then-boyfriend, Zack Carpinello, flirting and touching Angelina, JWoww wrote on Instagram that she felt "disrespected" and "pretty hurt." The couple subsequently broke up, but last week a source told ET that they had rekindled their romance.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

For more from the drama, watch the clip below:

