Jenni "JWoww" Farley and Zack Carpinello are giving their romance another shot.

A source tells ET that 33-year-old Farley and 24-year-old Carpinello are back together after they split earlier this month. The news comes after they appeared to reunite on a trip to Universal Studios in Florida over the weekend, the two both posting footage from the theme park on their Instagram Stories.

Farley and Carpinello broke up shortly after a recent episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, when Carpinello was seen flirting and touching fellow Jersey Shore star Angelina Pivarnick in a Las Vegas club. Farley wrote on Instagram that she was "pretty hurt" after the episode aired.

"I feel disrespected by someone I called a friend and by someone who stated they loved me," she wrote. "For five months I was kept in the dark about this. For five months I was naive, probably laughed at and made into a story line that will forever haunt me. My heart hurts on so many levels. One thing I learned from tonight's episode is know your value. Don't ever lower your standards."

Carpinello later posted a public apology on his Instagram.

"I made mistakes that I cannot take back, which I take full responsibility for," he wrote. "Jenni does not deserve any damage from anybody else. This is on me. I sincerely apologize to Jenni. I apologize to Angelina as well."

"I love Jenni, with everything I have, I make this known to her every day," he added. "I will continue to do everything to make this known to her and her kids, who also have my heart. I will make certain that nothing like this ever happens again, in any way regardless of the outcome."

The two were first linked in April, and the couple couldn't seem more in love when ET spoke to them at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards in August. Farley told ET that their connection was "semi-instant" and "perfect timing."

Meanwhile, Carpinello gushed, "I love everything about this woman. This is the strongest woman I know, in every way."

Farley also said that her kids with her ex-husband, Roger Mathews -- Meilani, 5, Greyson, 3 -- have also given the wrestler their stamp of approval.

"I've spent a lot of time with the kids," Carpinello added. "I've known Meilani for a few years. She's known me for a couple years, she is great with me. I love the kids. They're great."

