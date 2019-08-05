Fairytale bliss!

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz tied the knot in a romantic Italian wedding ceremony in Capri, Italy, on Saturday. Now the love struck 46-year-old supermodel is sharing the first photo from the stunning nuptials with her social media followers.

“We did it! Mr. & Mrs. Kaulitz,” Klum captioned the kissing photo with a series of heart emojis.

In the pic, the couple embraced under an awning of white flowers strung together while aboard the luxurious Christina O yacht.

Klum’s 29-year-old groom wore his long locks down and wavy, rocking a white suit while the mother of four wore a billowing strapless gown. The beautiful event marked the second wedding for the couple, who secretly tied the knot earlier this year.

This is the third marriage for Klum, who was previously wed to Seal from 2005 to 2014. She was also previously married to celebrity hairstylist Pic Pipino from 1997 to 2002. As for Kaultiz, he was previously married to Ria Sommerfeld from 2015 to 2018.

The couple enjoyed the entire wedding weekend in Italy, packing on PDA on Sunday while partying with family and friends after tying the knot.

For more from the couple, watch the clip below:

