Heidi Klum spent her wedding weekend in white as she celebrated the occasion with her new husband.

The former America's Got Talent judge and her hubby, Tom Kaulitz, tied the knot aboard the Christina O yacht in Capri, Italy, on Saturday, and then kept the festivities going as they partied together with family and friends Sunday morning.

Klum once again wore white with her halter-top dress that included a cut-out floral pattern, as the Tokio Hotel rocker mirrored his blue wedding tux as well, rocking a blue and white striped button-down shirt.

The pair packed on the PDA in front of their guests as they shared more kisses as newlyweds during an after-party breakfast celebrating the previous night's nuptials at La Fontelina restaurant in Capri.

The duo were spotted smiling and locking lips inside the restaurant, as well as when the couple mingled with guests in the outside dining area.

The adorable pair couldn't stay apart as they enjoyed the glow and excitement of being husband and wife.

Klum, 46, and Kaulitz, 29, were first spotted out together in March of 2018, and they went public with their relationship shortly after. The cute couple then got engaged in December.

This is the third marriage for Klum, who is also a mother to four kids -- daughter Leni, from her relationship with Flavio Briatore, and sons Henry and Johan and daughter Lou, from her nine-year marriage to singer Seal. She was also married to celebrity hair stylist Ric Pipino from 1997 to 2002.

Kaulitz was also previously married to Ria Sommerfeld from 2015 to 2018.

Klum jokingly opened up about her nuptials when chatting with ET in February, when she said that her wedding plans were "coming along!"

"We're two Germans, it will be very organized and on time. Very, very much on time and very organized," she joked.

Check out the video below for more on their stunning Italian wedding over the weekend.

