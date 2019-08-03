Heidi Klum is a vision in white!

The 46-year-old supermodel looked radiant as she got married to Tom Kaulitz on the luxurious Christina O yacht in Capri, Italy, on Saturday. The former America's Got Talent judge said "I do" in a strapless, white wedding gown, that featured detachable billowing sleeves and a long tulle veil. Her blonde locks were kept down and she wore minimal makeup.

The Tokio Hotel guitarist, on his end, looked dapper in a cream suit and light-blue shirt. The Italian celebration marked the couple's second wedding, as they had secretly become husband and wife earlier this year.

Splash News

Splash News

All week, the pair had been enjoying their time in Italy. On Wednesday and Thursday, Klum shared sweet snaps of her and her hubby dressed in white after hosting a special party.

The couple met in February of 2018 and got engaged in December. Klum opened up to ET in February of this year about how wedding planning was coming along following their engagement.

"I think we did [set a date]," Klum coyly said without sharing more details. "But you will find out eventually."

See more in the video below.

