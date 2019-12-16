The last 10 years have been a truly wild time in entertainment news.

Back in 2010, Justin Bieber was just breaking out with his hit, "Baby," now he's a happy husband with over 150 million albums sold.

This exciting decade has brought us some of the most jaw-dropping box office blockbusters -- including nearly every movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe -- as well as a few of the most catty feuds between the world's biggest stars (just look at Taylor Swift and Kanye West, or Iggy Azalea and everyone).

The decade saw the meteoric rise of YouTube stars -- which is why we saw Tyler "Ninja" Blevins on The Masked Singer and Logan Paul duking it out with KSI at a sold-out match at the Staples Center -- as well as some of the sweetest Hollywood love stories (John Legend + Chrissy Teigen 4eva, and the Royal Wedding to end all Royal Weddings) and some truly shocking celeb splits.

In celebration of the decade, ET will be breaking down some of the greatest moments in pop culture news in a series of articles looking back at the best, the worst, weirdest and the most unforgettable things that rocked the entertainment world since 2010.



