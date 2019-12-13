Yep, We Totally Forgot These Couples Dated in the 2010s -- Did You?
The celebrity dating world can definitely make one's head spin. Sure, we can’t forget those major high-profile, long-term romances that hold a special place in our hearts, but there are some that were either so short-lived or long enough ago that we honestly didn’t remember they happened.
Let's take, for instance, Zac Efron. It's nearly impossible to forget his puppy love romance with High School Musical co-star Vanessa Hudgens, but after that, he also had a summer fling with Michelle Rodriguez and a two-year relationship with Sami Miro.
Speaking of summer flings, it's easy to forget that after Chris Martin consciously uncoupled from Gwyneth Paltrow, he had a brief thing going with Jennifer Lawrence. Then there was Kaley Cuoco and Henry Cavill, who barely made it two weeks after going public with their love.
And while Penn Badgley and Blake Lively may have found love for a time on Gossip Girl, they each had relationships that have since disappeared from our collective brains: his with Zoe Kravitz, while Lively had a summer romance with Leonardo DiCaprio.
Aah, young love! And there are even more celeb couples like this you may have forgotten about. Click through the gallery below and see how many of these former glorious relationships of the 2010s you can remember.
