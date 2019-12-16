Celebrities Gone Too Soon: Young Stars We Lost in the 2010s

Over the last decade, the world lost a number of great, young talents, burgeoning stars and beloved artists whose work resonated with millions.

From groundbreaking performers to celebrated musicians and troubled geniuses, there were so many celebrities who still had so much left to give before the world lost them -- to drugs, to illness, to freak accidents and unpredictable misfortune.

As we close out this decade, ET is taking a look back at the stars we lost too early throughout the 2010s.

2010

Gary Coleman

The actor, best known for playing Arnold Jackson on the long-running sitcom Diff'rent Strokes, died on Feb. 8, 2010, one day after falling down a flight of stairs at his home in Santaquin, Utah, and suffering an epidural hematoma. He was 42.

Alexander McQueen

The acclaimed British fashion designer -- who was the chief designer for Givenchy for seven years and founded his famous Alexander McQueen label in 2001 -- died by suicide at his home in Green Street, London, on Feb. 11, 2010 at the age of 41.

Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Corey Haim

The Lost Boys actor, best known for his work in teen comedies and dramas acting alongside his friend, Corey Feldman, died from complications due to pneumonia after suffering from flu-like symptoms for several days. Haim died after being rushed to Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center in Burbank on March 10, 2010. He was 38.

2011

Nate Dogg

The celebrated rapper and groundbreaking pioneer of West Coast hip hop -- who began his career as a member of the rap trio 213 alongside Warren G and Snoop Dogg -- died in Long Beach, California, on March 15, 2011, following a series of debilitating strokes. He was 41.

Ryan Dunn

The stuntman and reality TV personality, who starred alongside Johnny Knoxville and Bam Margera on Jackass, died in a car crash in Chester County, Pennsylvania, on June 20, 2011. Dunn, who had been drinking earlier in the night, was driving over 130 miles an hour when his Porsche 911 GT3 careened off the road, killing him and his passenger, Zachary Hartwell. Dunn was 34.

Daniel Boczarski/Redferns

Amy Winehouse

The record-shattering songstress -- who won six GRAMMYs during her brief career, including five wins in one year for Back to Black -- died of alcohol poisoning at her home in Camden, London, on July 23, 2011. She was 27.

2012

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Whitney Houston

The beloved "I Will Always Love You" songstress and six-time GRAMMY winner, was found dead in the bathtub in her suite at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Feb. 11, 2012, one day before the 54th Annual GRAMMY Awards. She was 48. It was later determined that Houston died from drowning, as well as the effects of atherosclerotic heart disease and cocaine use. Her death was ultimately ruled accidental.

Adam Yauch

The musician, a founding member of the Beastie Boys, died on May 4, 2012, after a years-long battle with parotid cancer. He was 47.

2013

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

James Gandolfini

The celebrated actor -- who earned a Golden Globe Award and three Emmys for playing the iconic gangster Tony Soprano on HBO's The Sopranos -- died of a heart attack on June 19, 2013, while on vacation in Rome, Italy, after a day of sightseeing with his family. He was 51

Cory Monteith

The Glee actor, who had battled substance abuse issues for several years, died in his room at the Fairmont Pacific Rim hotel in Vancouver, Canada, on July 13, 2013. It was later ruled that his death was an accidental result of mixed drug toxicity, which resulted from the use of alcohol and heroin. He was 31.

Chris Polk/FilmMagic

Paul Walker

The Fast & Furious franchise star was in the middle of filming Furious 7 when he died in a tragic car accident in his Porsche Carrera GT on Nov. 20, 2013. Walker's friend and financial advisor, Roger Rodas, was behind the wheel of the car, but lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a concrete pole. Both died of their injuries sustained in the crash. Walker was 40.

2014

Elisabetta Villa/Getty Images

Philip Seymour Hoffman

The acclaimed dramatic actor -- best known for his Oscar-winning role in Capote, as well as his performances in The Master, Before the Devil Knows Your Dead, Hunger Games: Catching Fire, and Mission: Impossible III -- died of an accidental drug overdose and mixed drug toxicity at his apartment in Manhattan on Feb. 2, 2014. He was 46.



Robin Williams

The celebrated comedian and movie star -- beloved for his roles in films like Good Morning Vietnam, Good Will Hunting, Mrs. Doubtfire, and voicing the Genie in Disney's 1992 animated hit Aladdin, not to mention a groundbreaking career in stand-up comedy and television -- died by suicide at his home in Paradise Cay, California, on Aug. 11, 2014, at the age of 63.

2015

Christopher Polk/WireImage

Bobbi Kristina Brown

The daughter of Bobby Brown and Whitney Houston, Brown died while in a coma in hospice care on July 26, 2015. She was 22. Brown was put into a medically induced coma nearly six months earlier after she was found face down in the bathtub at her home in Alpharetta, Georgia, on Jan. 31.



Scott Weiland

The iconic rocker -- best known for his work as the lead singer of the Stone Temple Pilots and Velvet Revolver, and was considered by many to be one of the top rock vocalists of his generation -- was found dead from an accidental drug overdose on his tour bus in Bloomington, Minnesota, on Dec. 3, 2015. He was 48.

2016

Phife Dawg

The hip-hop icon and founding member of the rap group A Tribe Called Quest died due to complications related to diabetes at his home in Contra Costa County, California, on March 22, 2016. He was 45.



Chyna

The professional wrestler, model and bodybuilder -- who's real name was Joanie Laurer and was billed as the "Ninth Wonder of the World" when she wrestled as part of the World Wrestling Federation -- died on April 17, 2016, at her home in Redondo Beach, California, from an accidental overdose of anxiety drugs and alcohol. She was 46.

BERTRAND GUAY/AFP via Getty Images

Prince

The groundbreaking, record-setting funk-rock icon and seven-time GRAMMY Award winner -- who was one of the best-selling recording artists of all time, an Oscar and Golden Globe winner and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2004 -- died of an accidental overdose at his Paisley Park estate in Chanhassen, Minnesota, on April 21, 2016. He was 57.



Christina Grimmie

The rising songstress -- who gained fame while competing on season six of The Voice -- was tragically shot and killed by an obsessed fan while signing autographs after a performance at The Plaza Live in Orlando, Florida, on June 10. She was 22.

Francois Durand/Getty Images



Anton Yelchin

The acclaimed young actor -- best known for his roles in the Star Trek film franchise, Terminator Salvation and Green Room, among others -- was killed in a freak accident outside his home in Los Angeles on June 19, 2016. Yelchin's Jeep unexpectedly rolled down his driveway and fatally pinned the actor against a brick mailbox and his security fence. He was 27.



Alexis Arquette

The actress and transgender advocate -- who was the sibling of actors David, Rosanna, and Patricia Arquette -- died on Sept. 11, 2016, due to complications related to HIV/AIDS. She was 47.

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic



Carrie Fisher

The celebrated actress, screenwriter and author -- best known for her iconic role as Princess Leia Organa in the Star Wars franchise and for penning several acclaimed novels including Postcards From the Edge and Wishful Drinking -- died on Dec. 27, 2016, after going into cardiac arrest on a flight from London to Los Angeles on Dec. 22. She was 60.



2017

Prodigy

The rapper -- whose real name was Albert Johnson and made up one-half of the New York hip-hop duo Mobb Deep, alongside rapper Havoc -- died on June 20 from complications caused by sickle cell anemia, an ailment he'd battled since birth. He was 42.

Jennifer Lourie/Getty Images

Chester Bennington

The Linkin Park frontman -- who was gearing up to kick off a world tour with his band -- died by suicide at his home in Palos Verdes Estates, California, on July 20, 2017. He was 41.

2018

Dolores O’Riordan

The lead singer of The Cranberries died from accidental drowning in a bathtub in her London hotel, while in the city for a recording session, on Jan 15, 2018. The songstress was 46.

Avicii

The Swedish DJ and producer -- who was a two-time GRAMMY nominee best known for hits like "Sunshine" with David Guetta, "Wake Me Up" with Aloe Blacc and "Levels" -- died by suicide while on vacation in Muscat, Oman, on April 20, 2018. He was 28.

Mauricio Santana/Getty Images

Mac Miller

The celebrated rapper -- best known for his breakthrough mixtapes K.I.D.S. and Best Day Ever, and was posthumously nominated for a GRAMMY Award for Best Rap Album for Swimming -- died of an accidental drug overdose on Sept. 7. He was 26.

Kim Porter

The model, actress and reality star -- who shared three children with Diddy, whom she dated on-and-off for 13 years -- died at her Toluca Lake, California, home on Nov. 15, 2018, due to complications from pneumonia. She was 47.

2019

Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic

Luke Perry

The beloved TV actor -- best known for his roles on Beverly Hills, 90210 and Riverdale, which he was currently starring on at the time of his death -- died on March 4, 2019, after a brief hospitalization following a massive stroke. He was 52.

Nipsey Hussle

The celebrated Victory Lap rapper, who was also a beloved local community organizer in Los Angeles and deeply involved in the ongoing Destination Crenshaw arts project, was fatally shot multiple times outside his Marathon Clothing Company store in L.A.'s Hyde Park neighborhood on March 31, 2019. He was 33.

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

Cameron Boyce

The young star -- who appeared in a number of Disney Channel movies and shows including Descendants,Shake It Up and Jessie -- died of a seizure in his sleep on July 6, 2019.





Sulli

The megahit K-pop singer and former member of f(x) -- who left the group in 2014 to pursue acting after dealing with cyberbullying -- died of suspected suicide at her home in Seongnam, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea, on Oct. 14, 2019. She was 25.

