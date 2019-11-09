KSI vs Logan Paul: See Who Won the Ultimate Boxing Match

It all came down to this!

Logan Paul and fellow YouTube star Olajide "KSI" Olatunji went head-to-head in a highly anticipated boxing match, held at the Los Angeles Staples Center on Saturday night. With a handful of celebrities in attendance -- including French Montana, Chris Brown and Justin Bieber, who has shown his support for Paul -- the two online stars did not hold back during their fight.

Kicking things off after a long wait, which left the crowd rowdy and excited for the main attraction, Paul and KSI threw down in a scrappy dogfight that saw each fighter throw a flurry of punches in the first three rounds as each boxer quickly wore down.

The match, which was only set to go for six rounds despite being a headliner fight, saw some heavy hits -- including an uppercut from Paul that connected and almost ended the fight in Round 4. However, both men came alive in the final round, trying to land some hits and do as much damage in their final minutes of the battle.

So who came out victorious? In a win by split decision (56-55, 57-54, 56-55), the victory was awarded to KSI!

KSI and Paul's first boxing match happened at the Manchester Arena in England, on Aug. 25, 2018. The match resulted in a majority draw, with two judges scoring it 57–57 and the other 58–57 in favor of KSI.

Prior to the big night, Paul posted a photo of himself in his gear, writing, "Tonight my life begins."

While KSI posted a photo of the two, adding, "Time to end Logan’s career tomorrow..."

Earlier this week, Paul told ET about how boxing turned his life around.

"The narrative for the first fight was KSI saved my career, and I don't know if that's true 100 percent, but there's some merit in that. He definitely helped me come out of the trench I was in, post-Tokyo," Paul noted, referring to the controversy sparked by him posting a video from Japan's "suicide forest." "In exchange, yeah, KSI has now become a global name. ... I definitely made him relevant outside of the UK, because before that, I don't think if you lived outside of the UK, you knew who he was."

As for how he was feeling before his big fight? "I think it would be a little inhuman if I didn't feel any butterflies before, but now it's a calm confidence. I am a different fighter than I was last year. And I'm not really guessing anymore. I'm going in there knowing I can do some serious damage, and unfortunately KSI is going to feel that," Paul said.

See more in the video below.

