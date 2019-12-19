Your Heart Will Melt Over the Cutest Celeb Kids Moments of the 2010s

It's not even fair how absolutely adorable celebs' kids are.



Some are so freakin' precious that nearly everything they do is cute, which is exactly the case with Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's delightful duo, daughter Luna and son Miles, as well as the brood of their BFFs, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. Well, let's be honest, is there a Kardashian-Jenner sibling who doesn't get immortalized with precious pics on Instagram? (Yep, we're looking at you, Stormi Webster and True Thompson!)



Sometimes it was these tots' pure sassiness that stole our hearts, like when Blue Ivy politely asked her parents, JAY-Z and Beyoncé, to stop clapping at the 2018 GRAMMYs or when little Riley took over dad Steph Curry's 2015 NBA press conference, which you can watch below, because it's just the best.

There were plenty of heartwarming moments from these and more celebrity offspring throughout the decade. Want to relive them all and turn to pure mush? Behold, our collection of more than 50 of the cutest celeb kid moments of the 2010s. Click through the gallery below -- and don't say we didn't warn you!

