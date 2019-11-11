Many fans joke about how much John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's kids resemble their famous father, but Luna is clearly growing into her mama's mini-me!

Legend was on daddy duty as The Voicekicked off their live performance rounds on Monday night, and to celebrate, Teigen shared a sweet pic of her hubby with 3-year-old daughter Luna and 1-year-old son Miles. While it was a big night for Voice coaches and contestants, the couple's young kids looked less than impressed to be in attendance, with Miles appearing distracted and Luna covering up her dad's smile.

"I couldn't go to @NBCTheVoice today but it looks like it's going well!" Teigen captioned the pic.

I couldn't go to @NBCTheVoice today but it looks like it's going well! pic.twitter.com/gAaU8iRLh8 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 12, 2019

However, fans on Twitter noticed something in the pic almost immediately -- how much Luna's seeming grimace resembled her mom's now-iconic "awkward crying face" from the 2015 Golden Globes.

In the much-memed moment from the awards show, Teigen was emotional as Legend and Common accepted their award for Best Original Song for "Glory" from Selma (the track that would later go on to make Legend an EGOT winner). Her awkward crying face was caught on camera and that was that.

This isn't even the first time Luna has made the face! Earlier this year, Teigen shared a screenshot of an appearance Luna made on Lip Sync Battle, where she was making the same grimace -- which is clearly something she's inherited from her mom's side of the family.

Last year, during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the cookbook author explained her meme-worthy awards show faces.

While addressing about yet another awards show face she made at the 2018 Emmys, Teigen explained that "the camera's, like, two feet in front of you, and the red light goes on, and as soon as that light goes on, I'm like, 'Be normal!'"

"I can't [help it]. I swear, leading up to that red light, I'm OK. Like, I'm really good, and then... I don't know," she told Fallon. We'll have to wait and see if Miles has it too!

See more about the famous family in the video below.

