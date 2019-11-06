T.I. caused quite the firestorm on Wednesday following his controversial comments about his daughter's virginity.

During a recent episode of the Ladies Like Us podcast, the rapper proudly revealed that he has "yearly trips to the gynecologist" with his 18-year-old daughter, Deyjah, "to check her hymen." Fans took to social media to express their outrage over his comments -- and so did celebrities.

"The double standard of the patriarchy is truly insane. Young women are fully capable of making their own informed decisions about their bodies and their sexuality," Padma Lakshmi wrote on Twitter.

The Top Chef host continued to defend Deyjah's right to privacy in the doctor's office when replying to a fan who claimed T.I. "has that right" to see her results. "She is [18]. And also, no [he doesn't have a right]," she replied.

Chrissy Teigen, meanwhile, tweeted: "Def did not think we would be talking about hymens today. or TI."

See more reactions below.

I have bad news for T.I.



During his appearance on the podcast, T.I. -- who shares Deyjah with his ex, Ms. Niko -- said that the yearly gynecologist appointment began after his daughter turned 16. "Right after the birthday, we celebrate and then usually, like, the day after the party, she's enjoying her gifts, I put a sticky note on the door [that says,] 'Gyno. Tomorrow. 9:30,'" he said.

The rapper added that Deyjah's doctor initially expressed privacy concerns over sharing her medical information without her consent.

"The doctor's maintaining a high level of professionalism. He’s like, 'Well, you know sir, I have to, in order for me to share information...'" T.I. said, trailing off. "I said, 'Deyjah, they want you to sign this... so we can share information. Is there anything that you would not want me to know? Oh, OK. See, Doc? Ain't no problem.'"

"I will say, as of her 18th birthday, her hymen is still intact," T.I. added.

See more on T.I. in the video below.

