Cardi B and T.I. know that fashion and style helps artists stand out.

The two rappers sat down with ET's Nischelle Turner to promote their new singing competition series, Rhythm + Flow, and take a look back at their wildest fashion moments.

"Ever since I was a little girl, my teachers always told me that I was going to be somebody," Cardi tells ET about her rise to fame. "I don't know what it was, but they did."

"When you get turned down so many times, you just start, like, not believing it," she adds. "But then you keep hearing it, like, 'You're such a star, you're gonna be somebody.'"

Now that she's a bona fide superstar, what does it take to impress her and her co-host?

"Me? Looks," she candidly replies. "Looks sell!"

In Netflix's Rhythm + Flow, Cardi, T.I. and Chance the Rapper search the country for promising hip-hop artists who could be future stars. The show is meant to showcase undiscovered artists -- from Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles and New York City -- as they strive to develop their career.

Meanwhile, ET showed Cardi her latest head-turning look: a head-to-toe floral ensemble designed by Richard Quinn that she wore to Paris Fashion Week.

"Oh, yes honey," she says of her epic look. "It was really blurry. I couldn't really see much."

As for T.I., he impressed fashionistas with a black-and-white ensemble he wore to the 2017 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony.

"This is my Tupac tribute," explains T.I. -- who paid tribute to the late rapper during the event. "I'm proud of this look, 'cause not many people could have done it."

Rhythm + Flow's first four episodes premiere on Netflix on Oct. 9, and the second week of episodes drop Oct. 16, with the final episodes to be released Oct. 23.

